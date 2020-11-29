 Skip to main content
Calendar for Dec. 1
HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

Tuesday

Girls basketball (7 p.m.) — Janesville Craig at Union Grove; Waterford at Lake Geneva Badger; Racine Lutheran at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; Brookfield Academy at Prairie.

Wednesday

Boys basketball — Prairie at Union Grove, 6 p.m.; Lake Geneva Badger at Waterford, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Boys basketball — Kenosha St. Joseph at Catholic Central, 7 p.m.

Wrestling — Shoreland Lutheran at St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran/Catholic Central Co-op, at Catholic Central H.S., Burlington, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Boys basketball — Burlington at Delavan-Darien, 7 p.m.; Union Grove at Wilmot, 7 p.m.; Prairie at University School of Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Whitefish Bay Dominican, 6:30 p.m.

Girls basketball — Union Grove at Wilmot, 5:30 p.m.; Prairie at Wauwatosa East, 7 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Whitefish Bay Dominican, 5 p.m.

Wrestling — Lake Geneva Badger at Union Grove, 6 p.m.; Wilmot at Waterford, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

Boys basketball — Racine Lutheran at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, 7 p.m.

Boys swimming — Burlington Co-op, Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Whitewater Relays, 10 a.m.

