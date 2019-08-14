{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar. Events are at the host high school unless noted.

THURSDAY

Girls golf — Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Lake Geneva Badger Invitational, Hawks View G.C., 1 p.m.

FRIDAY

Girls golf — Case, Horlick, Park at Horlick Invitational, Hawks View G.C., Lake Geneva, 9:30 a.m.; Prairie at Franklin Invitational, Brown Deer Park G.C., Milwaukee, 9 a.m.

SATURDAY

Girls tennis — Burlington at Hartford Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Prairie at Eau Claire North Invitational, 9 a.m.

