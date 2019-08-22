{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

FRIDAY

Football (7 p.m.) — Case at Westosha Central; Milwaukee Marshall at Horlick, Horlick Field; Park at South Milwaukee; Whitnall at Burlington; Racine Lutheran at Union Grove; Kenosha Bradford at Waterford; Catholic Central at University School of Milwaukee.

Girls golf — Horlick, Park at Kenosha Tremper Invitational, Brighton Dale Links, 9 a.m.

Girls tennis — Case, Burlington at Lake Geneva Badger Invitational, 8 a.m.; Greenfield at Park, Case H.S., 9:30 a.m.

SATURDAY

Girls golf — Oak Creek at Union Grove, Ives Grove G.L., Yorkville, 11 a.m.

Girls tennis — Case, Burlington at Lake Geneva Badger Invitational, 8 a.m.; Park, Brown Deer, Kenosha Bradford, Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, Westosha Central at Park Invitational, Case H.S., 8 a.m.; Union Grove at Muskego quadrangular, 8:30 a.m.; Waterford at New Berlin West quadrangular, 9 a.m.

Girls swimming — Case, Horlick, Park, Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Panther Invitational, Park H.S., 9 a.m.; Burlington Co-op at Wauwatosa West Invitational, noon.

SUNDAY

No events scheduled.

LOCAL

SATURDAY

Football — MSFL playoffs, Richhart Conference semifinals, Southern Lakes Blue Devils at Racine Raiders, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.

