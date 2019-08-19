{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

Tuesday

Girls golf — Horlick at Kenosha Indian Trail, Petrifying Springs G.C., Somers, 10 a.m.

Girls tennis — Case at Brookfield East Invitational, 9 a.m.; Waterford at Baldwin-Woodville quadrangular, 8:30 a.m.

Wednesday

Girls golf — Case, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford, St. Catherine’s at Elkhorn Invitational, Evergreen G.C., 8 a.m.

Girls tennis — Case at Brookfield East Invitational, 9 a.m.; Horlick, Park, Waterford, St. Catherine’s at South Milwaukee Invitational, 9 a.m.

