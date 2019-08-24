HIGH SCHOOLS
SUNDAY
No events scheduled.
MONDAY
Girls golf — Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford, St. Catherine’s, Prairie at Brian Schroeder Memorial Invitational, Wanaki G.C., Menomonee Falls, 9 a.m.
Girls tennis — Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford, Catholic Central, Prairie, St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Racine County Invitational, Case H.S., 8:30 a.m.
TUESDAY
Boys soccer — Horlick at Kenosha Tremper Invitational, Ameche Field, 4:30 p.m.; East Troy at Waterford, 5 p.m.; Union Grove at Shoreland Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Oconomowoc, 7 p.m.
Girls volleyball — Case, Horlick, Union Grove, St. Catherine’s at Union Grove quadrangular, 4:30 p.m.; West Allis Hale at Park, 6:30 p.m.; Burlington at Muskego quadrangular, 5:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran hosts Crusader Invitational, 3:30 p.m.; Williams Bay at Catholic Central, 6:30 p.m.
Boys volleyball — Burlington at Muskego quadrangular, 5:30 p.m.
Girls golf — Waterford at Burlington, Browns Lake G.C., 3:30 p.m.
Girls tennis — Case vs. Franklin, Village Club, 4 p.m.; Park at Kenosha Indian Trail, 4 p.m.; Union Grove at Westosha Central, 4:15 p.m. Waterford at Wilmot, 4:15 p.m.
