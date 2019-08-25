{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

Monday

Girls golf — Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford, St. Catherine’s, Prairie at Brian Schroeder Memorial Invitational, Wanaki G.C., Menomonee Falls, 9 a.m.

Girls tennis — Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford, Catholic Central, Prairie, St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Racine County Invitational, Case H.S., 8:30 a.m.

