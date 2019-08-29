{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather, may not be reflected on the calendar.

FRIDAY

Football (7 p.m.) — Wilmot at Case, Hammes Field; Living Word Lutheran at Catholic Central; Waupun at Racine Lutheran, Horlick Field.

Boys soccer — Racine Lutheran at Living Word Lutheran, Jackson, 4:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Catholic Memorial triangular, Waukesha South, 6 p.m.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Girls volleyball — Burlington, Waterford at Thomas More Joust, Mequon Homestead, noon; Union Grove at UW-Whitewater Invitational, 10 a.m.

Cross country — Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford, Catholic Central, St. Catherine’s, Prairie at Racine County Invitational, Waterford, 4:15 p.m.

Girls tennis — Franklin at Park, Case H.S., 4 p.m.

Girls golf — Park, Case, Horlick, Park Scramble, 10 a.m., Washington Park G.C.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments