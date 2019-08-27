{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

WEDNESDAY

Boys soccer — Case at Libertyville (Ill.), 7 p.m. Horlick at Kenosha Tremper Invitational, Ameche Field, 1 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Case, Burlington at Burlington Invitational, Burlington H.S., 1 p.m.; Waterford at West Allis Nathan Hale quadrangular, West Allis Nathan Hale H.S., 4:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Kenosha Bradford triangular, Bradford H.S., 4:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball — St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Kenosha Bradford triangular, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf — Case, Horlick, Park, Prairie at Kenosha Tremper Invitational, Brighton Dale Links, 8 a.m.

Girls tennis — Kenosha Bradford at Horlick, 4 p.m.; Waterford at Delavan-Darien quadrangular, 9 a.m.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

THURSDAY

Football (7 p.m.) — Burlington at Horlick, Horlick Field; Union Grove at Park, Hammes Field; Oak Creek at Waterford; St. Catherine’s at Marshall.

Boys soccer — Waterford at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Wauwatosa West, 1 p.m.; Portage at Burlington, 4 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Racine Lutheran at Oostburg Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Cross country — Racine Lutheran at Lake Geneva Badger Invitational, 4 p.m.

Girls golf (3:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Horlick, Ives Grove G.L., 1 p.m.; Kenosha Bradford at Park, H.F. Johnson Park G.C., 1 p.m.; Burlington at Lake Geneva Badger, Geneva National G.C.; Union Grove at Elkhorn, Evergreen G.C.; Waterford at Wilmot, Twin Lakes C.C.

Girls tennis — Kenosha Tremper at Case, 4 p.m.; Horlick at Oak Creek, 4 p.m.; Burlington at Union Grove, 4:15 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments