HIGH SCHOOLS
WEDNESDAY
Girls golf — Case, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford, St. Catherine’s at Elkhorn Invitational, Evergreen G.C., 8 a.m.
Girls tennis — Case at Brookfield East Invitational, 9 a.m.; Horlick, Park, Waterford, St. Catherine’s at South Milwaukee Invitational, 9 a.m.
THURSDAY
Football — West Allis Central at St. Catherine’s, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.
Girls golf — Case, Horlick, Park, St. Catherine’s at Oak Creek Invitational, Oakwood Park G.C., 8 a.m.; Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Falcon Invitational, Brighton Dale Links, 8 a.m.
Girls tennis — Horlick, Park, Waterford, St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at South Milwaukee Invitational, 9 a.m.; Burlington at Elkhorn, 4:15 p.m.
FRIDAY
Football (7 p.m.) — Case at Westosha Central; Milwaukee Marshall at Horlick, Horlick Field; Park at South Milwaukee; Whitnall at Burlington; Racine Lutheran at Union Grove; Kenosha Bradford at Waterford; Catholic Central at University School of Milwaukee.
Girls golf — Horlick, Park at Kenosha Tremper Invitational, Brighton Dale Links, 9 a.m.
Girls tennis — Case, Burlington at Lake Geneva Badger Invitational, 8 a.m.; Greenfield at Park, Case H.S., 9:30 a.m.
