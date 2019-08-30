{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather, may not be reflected on the calendar.

SATURDAY

Boys soccer — Case at Delavan-Darien quadrangular, 10:30 a.m.; Horlick at Janesville Craig triangular, 9 a.m.; Prairie at Mequon Homestead, 2 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Catholic Memorial Tournament, Waukesha South, 9 a.m.

Boys volleyball — Burlington at Kettle Moraine Invitational, Wales, 8:30 a.m.; Case, Horlick, Union Grove at South Milwaukee Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Cross country — Racine Lutheran at Sheboygan Lutheran Invitational, Concordia University, Mequon, 10:15 a.m.

Girls golf — Case, St. Catherine’s at St. Catherine’s Invitational, Johnson Park G.C., 11 a.m.

Girls tennis — St. Catherine’s at Kenosha St, Joseph triangular, Carthage College, 10 a.m.

Girls volleyball — Park at West Allis Central Invitational, 8 a.m.; Burlington, Waterford at Thomas More Joust, Mequon Homestead, 9 a.m.; Catholic Central at Whitewater, UW-Whitewater, TBD; St. Catherine’s at Catholic Memorial Tournament, Milwaukee Sting Center, 8:30 a.m.

