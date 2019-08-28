HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather, may not be reflected on the calendar.
THURSDAY
Football (7 p.m.) — Burlington at Horlick, Horlick Field; Union Grove at Park, Hammes Field; Oak Creek at Waterford; St. Catherine’s at Marshall.
Boys soccer — Waterford at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Wauwatosa West, 1 p.m.; Portage at Burlington, 4 p.m.
Girls volleyball — Racine Lutheran at Oostburg Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
Cross country — Racine Lutheran at Lake Geneva Badger Invitational, 4 p.m.
Girls golf (3:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Horlick, Ives Grove G.L., 1 p.m.; Kenosha Bradford at Park, H.F. Johnson Park G.C., 1 p.m.; Burlington at Lake Geneva Badger, Geneva National G.C.; Union Grove at Elkhorn, Evergreen G.C.; Waterford at Wilmot, Twin Lakes C.C.
Girls tennis — Kenosha Tremper at Case, 4 p.m.; Horlick at Oak Creek, 4 p.m.; Burlington at Union Grove, 4:15 p.m.
FRIDAY
Football (7 p.m.) — Wilmot at Case, Hammes Field; Living Word Lutheran at Catholic Central; Waupun at Racine Lutheran, Horlick Field.
Boys soccer — Racine Lutheran at Living Word Lutheran, Jackson, 4:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Catholic Memorial triangular, Waukesha South, 6 p.m.
Girls volleyball — Burlington, Waterford at Thomas More Joust, Mequon Homestead, noon; Union Grove at UW-Whitewater Invitational, 10 a.m.
Cross country — Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford, Catholic Central, St. Catherine’s, Prairie at Racine County Invitational, Waterford, 4:15 p.m.
Girls tennis — Franklin at Park, Case H.S., 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.