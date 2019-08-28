{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather, may not be reflected on the calendar.

THURSDAY

Football (7 p.m.) — Burlington at Horlick, Horlick Field; Union Grove at Park, Hammes Field; Oak Creek at Waterford; St. Catherine’s at Marshall.

Boys soccer — Waterford at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Wauwatosa West, 1 p.m.; Portage at Burlington, 4 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Racine Lutheran at Oostburg Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Cross country — Racine Lutheran at Lake Geneva Badger Invitational, 4 p.m.

Girls golf (3:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Horlick, Ives Grove G.L., 1 p.m.; Kenosha Bradford at Park, H.F. Johnson Park G.C., 1 p.m.; Burlington at Lake Geneva Badger, Geneva National G.C.; Union Grove at Elkhorn, Evergreen G.C.; Waterford at Wilmot, Twin Lakes C.C.

Girls tennis — Kenosha Tremper at Case, 4 p.m.; Horlick at Oak Creek, 4 p.m.; Burlington at Union Grove, 4:15 p.m.

FRIDAY

Football (7 p.m.) — Wilmot at Case, Hammes Field; Living Word Lutheran at Catholic Central; Waupun at Racine Lutheran, Horlick Field.

Boys soccer — Racine Lutheran at Living Word Lutheran, Jackson, 4:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Catholic Memorial triangular, Waukesha South, 6 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Burlington, Waterford at Thomas More Joust, Mequon Homestead, noon; Union Grove at UW-Whitewater Invitational, 10 a.m.

Cross country — Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford, Catholic Central, St. Catherine’s, Prairie at Racine County Invitational, Waterford, 4:15 p.m.

Girls tennis — Franklin at Park, Case H.S., 4 p.m.

