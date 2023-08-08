HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.
WEDNESDAY
No events scheduled.
THURSDAY
Girls golf — Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Hartford Invitational, Washington County G.C., 8 a.m.; Case, Horlick/Park at Southeast Conference mini meet, Ives Grove G.L., 10 a.m.; Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Badger Invitational, Hawks View G.C., Lake Geneva, 1 p.m.
FRIDAY
No events scheduled.
SATURDAY
Girls tennis — Burlington at Hartford Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Waterford at East Troy, 10 a.m.
Tags
- Hartford
- Schedule
- Invitational
- Catherine
- Sport
- Varsity
- Washington County
- Southeast Conference
- Calendar
- High School
- Factor
- Tennis
- Burlington
- Grove
- Woodside G.c.
- Golf
- Horlick Field
- Waterford
- East
- Wanaki G.c.
- Union
- School
- St. Catherine's
- Prairie
- University School Of Milwaukee Invitational
- Central
- Swimming
- Appleton
- North
- Burlington Ryder Cup
- Horlick H.s.
- Hydrography
- Volleyball
- Worship
- Football
- Kenosha
- Botany
- Christianity
- Westosha Central
- C.c.
- Soccer
- Shoreland Lutheran
- Park
- Lake Geneva
- University
- Pritchard Park
- Kenosha Indian Trail
- Ridge G.c.
- Semifinal
- Madison
- Racine
- Lancaster
- Wiaa
- Events
- Weather
- Division
- Kenosha Bradford Stadium
- Unified Aquatic Center
- Playoff
- Final
- Racine Unified Aquatic Center
- Wiaa Division
- Tournament
- Sectional
- H.s.
- Resch Center
- Championship
- Co-op
- Waukesha South H.s.
- Saturdaygirls
- Basketball
- Waukesha West
- Waukesha
- Shorewood
- Heritage Christian
- Milwaukee
- Game
- Shootout
- Consolation
- Horlick
- Company
- South H.s.
- Tourism
- Oak Creek
- Elkhorn Invitational
- Girl
- Wrestling
- Highway
- Milwaukee Hamilton Duals
- Nathan Hale Invitational
- Wilmot H.s.
- Commerce
- Fond Du Lac
- Religion
- Sports
- Meteorology
- School Systems
- Trade
- Job Market
- Politics
- Unions
- Business
- Theology
- Games And Toys
- History
- Banking
- Softball
- Baseball
- Architecture
- Kitchen Tools
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!