Calendar for Aug. 31

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

WEDNESDAY

Boys soccer — Greendale Martin Luther at Park, Pritchard Park, 4:30 p.m.; Milwaukee Lutheran at Prairie, 6:30 p.m.; New Berlin West at St. Catherine’s, Pritchard Park, 6:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball — Horlick at Kenosha Tremper, 6:30 p.m.; Kenosha Indian Trail at Park, 6:30 p.m.

Girls golf — Case, Horlick, Park at Kenosha Tremper Invitational, Bristol Oaks C.C., 8 a.m.; Burlington at Wilmot, Twin Lakes C.C., 3:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Westosha Central, Brighton Dale Links, 3:30 p.m.; Waterford at Elkhorn, Evergreen G.C., 3:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Football — Burlington at Elkhorn, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer — Burlington at Wilmot, 6:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Waukesha North, 6:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Prairie at Greendale Martin Luther, 6:30 p.m.; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at St. Catherine’s, 6:30 p.m.; Catholic Central at Racine Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Boys volleyball — Case at Franklin, 6:30 p.m.; Burlington at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.

Girls golf — Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels at Prairie, H.F. Johnson Park G.C., 4:15 p.m.

Girls swimming — Burlington Co-op, St. Catherine’s/Prairie at Southern Lakes Conference Relays, Whitewater H.S., 5:30 p.m.

Girls tennis (4 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Kenosha Bradford; Oak Creek at Horlick; Park at Franklin, Village Club; Kenosha St. Joseph at Catholic Central; Prairie at Greendale Martin Luther; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at St. Catherine’s/Lutheran, Lockwood Park; Burlington at Union Grove, 4:15 p.m.; Waterford at Westosha Central, 4:15 p.m.