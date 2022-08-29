 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calendar for Aug. 30

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

TUESDAY

Boys soccer (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Franklin at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Walworth Big Foot at Burlington, 4:30 p.m.; Horlick at Kenosha Tremper, Ameche Field; Kenosha Indian Trail at Park, Pritchard Park; Union Grove at Lake Geneva Badger; Waterford at Delavan-Darien; Wilmot at Racine Lutheran, Pritchard Park.

Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Kenosha Christian Life, Living Word Lutheran, New Glarus at Prairie, 4:30 p.m.; Franklin at Case; Horlick at Kenosha Tremper; Kenosha Indian Trail at Park; Waterford at Union Grove; Burlington at Westosha Central.

Boys volleyball — Mukwonago, Muskego, Waukesha South at Burlington, 4:30 p.m.; Case at Pewaukee, 6:30 p.m.; Union Grove at St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie, SCHS, 6:30 p.m.; Waterford at Beloit Memorial, 6:30 p.m.

Cross country — Prairie at Jon Furreness Lancer Invitational, UW-Parkside, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf — Burlington at Elkhorn, Evergreen G.C., 3:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Lake Geneva Badger, Lakewood G.C., 3:30 p.m.; Westosha Central at Waterford, Rivermoor G.C., 3:30 p.m.

Girls tennis — Catholic Central at Whitefish Bay Dominican, McKinley Park, 4 p.m.; St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at Kenosha St. Joseph, 4 p.m.; Case at Burlington, 4:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Boys soccer — Greendale Martin Luther at Park, Pritchard Park, 4:30 p.m.; Milwaukee Lutheran at Prairie, 6:30 p.m.; New Berlin West at St. Catherine’s, Pritchard Park, 6:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball — Horlick at Kenosha Tremper, 6:30 p.m.; Kenosha Indian Trail at Park, 6:30 p.m.

Girls golf — Case, Horlick, Park at Kenosha Tremper Invitational, Bristol Oaks C.C., 8 a.m.; Burlington at Wilmot, Twin Lakes C.C., 3:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Westosha Central, Brighton Dale Links, 3:30 p.m.; Waterford at Elkhorn, Evergreen G.C., 3:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Football — Burlington at Elkhorn, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer — Burlington at Wilmot, 6:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Waukesha North, 6:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Prairie at Greendale Martin Luther, 6:30 p.m.; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at St. Catherine’s, 6:30 p.m.; Catholic Central at Racine Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Boys volleyball — Case at Franklin, 6:30 p.m.; Burlington at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.

Girls golf — Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels at Prairie, H.F. Johnson Park G.C., 4:15 p.m.

Girls swimming — Burlington Co-op, St. Catherine’s/Prairie at Southern Lakes Conference Relays, Whitewater H.S., 5:30 p.m.

Girls tennis (4 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Kenosha Bradford; Oak Creek at Horlick; Park at Franklin, Village Club; Kenosha St. Joseph at Catholic Central; Prairie at Greendale Martin Luther; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at St. Catherine’s/Lutheran, Lockwood Park; Burlington at Union Grove, 4:15 p.m.; Waterford at Westosha Central, 4:15 p.m.

FRIDAY

Football (7 p.m.) — Franklin at Case, Hammes Field; Horlick at Kenosha Tremper, Ameche Field; Kenosha Indian Trail at Park, Pritchard Park; Union Grove at Westosha Central; Lake Geneva Badger at Waterford; Racine Lutheran at Catholic Central; Watertown Luther Prep at St. Catherine’s, Horlick Field.

Boys soccer — Milwaukee South at Racine Lutheran, Pershing Park, 4:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Catholic Memorial quadrangular, Waukesha South H.S., semifinal matches at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; PRAIRIE QUADRANGULAR: Horlick vs. Sturgeon Bay, 5 p.m.; Prairie vs. Lake Country Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Cross country — Union Grove at West Allis Central Invitational, McCarty Park, 4:15 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Sheboygan Lutheran Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Boys soccer — Waterford at Walworth Big Foot Tournament, 8 a.m.; PRAIRIE QUADRANGULAR: Kenosha Tremper vs. Sturgeon Bay, 10 a.m.; Horlick vs. Prairie, noon; St. Catherine’s at Catholic Memorial quadrangular, Waukesha South H.S.: third-place match, 11 a.m., championship match, 1 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Case at New Berlin West Invitational, 8 a.m.; Prairie at Mukwonago Invitational, 9 a.m.

Boys volleyball — Horlick at Spartan Invitational, Brookfield East, 8:30 a.m.

Cross country — Case, Horlick, Park, Waterford at Rebel Invitational, UW-Parkside, 9 a.m.; Burlington, Prairie at Waukesha South Invitational, Minooka Park, 9 a.m.

Girls swimming — Burlington Co-op at Shorewood Invitational, 8 a.m.

Girls tennis — Brookfield Academy, New Berlin Eisenhower, Westosha Central at Prairie, 9 a.m.

