HIGH SCHOOLS

MONDAY

Boys soccer — Burlington at Prairie, 6:30 p.m.

Girls golf — Case, Horlick/Park Co-op at Southeast Conference mini-meet, Petrifying Springs G.C., 11 a.m.; Union Grove at Beloit Memorial, Krueger Haskell G.C., 1:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

Boys soccer (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Kenosha Tremper at Horlick, Levonian Field, 4:30 p.m.; Case at Franklin; Park at Kenosha Indian Trail; Burlington at Wilmot; Union Grove at Westosha Central; Waterford at Lake Geneva Badger; Williams Bay Faith Christian at Racine Lutheran, Pritchard Park.

Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Kenosha Christian Life, Sheboygan North at Prairie, 4:30 p.m.; Case at Franklin; Kenosha Tremper at Horlick; Park at Kenosha Indian Trail; Westosha Central at Burlington; Union Grove at Wilmot; Beloit Memorial at Waterford; St. Catherine’s at Milwaukee Lutheran.

Boys volleyball — Whitefish Bay Dominican at St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie, 6:30 p.m.

Cross country — Prairie at Lancer Invitational, UW-Parkside, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf — Union Grove at Elkhorn, Evergreen G.C., 3:30 p.m.; Waterford at Wilmot, Twin Lakes C.C., 3:30 p.m.

Girls tennis — Kenosha St. Joseph at St. Catherine’s/Lutheran, Lockwood Park, 4 p.m.; Kenosha Tremper at Union Grove, 4:15 p.m.; Beloit Memorial at Waterford, 4:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Boys soccer — St. Catherine’s at Wisconsin Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball (6:30 p.m.) — Case at Franklin; Kenosha Tremper at Horlick/Park Co-op, Horlick H.S.; Burlington at Kenosha Indian Trail; St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie at Westosha Central.

Girls golf — Case, Horlick/Park Co-op at Kenosha Tremper Scramble, Bristol Oaks G.C., 8 a.m.; Burlington at Lake Geneva Badger, Goldeneye Club, 3:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s/Lutheran, Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Prairie, Shoop Park G.C., 3:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Football — Waterford at Burlington, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Horlick at Hartland Arrowhead; Shorewood at Union Grove; Greenfield at Waterford; Racine Lutheran at Milwaukee Lutheran; Burlington at Walworth Big Foot, 6:45 p.m.

Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — East Troy at Waterford; Greendale Martin Luther at Prairie; St. Catherine’s at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; Racine Lutheran at Living Word Lutheran, 6:45 p.m.

Boys volleyball — Waterford at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.; Burlington at Beloit Memorial, 6:30 p.m.

Cross country — Waterford at De Pere Invitational, UW-Green Bay, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf (3:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case, Horlick/Park Co-op at Kenosha Indian Trail Invitational, Hawks View G.C., 9 a.m.; Elkhorn at Burlington, Browns Lake G.C.; Lake Geneva Badger at Union Grove, Ives Grove G.L.; Waterford at Westosha Central, Brighton Dale Links.

Girls swimming — Burlington Co-op, Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Southern Lakes Conference Relays, Lake Geneva Badger, 5:30 p.m.

Girls tennis (4 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Kenosha Bradford; Horlick/Park Co-op at Oak Creek; St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; Greendale Martin Luther at Prairie; Elkhorn at Waterford, 4:15 p.m.

FRIDAY

Football (7 p.m.) — Case at Franklin; Kenosha Tremper at Horlick, Horlick Field; Park at Kenosha Indian Trail; Lake Geneva Badger at Union Grove; Catholic Central at Racine Lutheran, Pritchard Park; St. Catherine’s at Watertown Luther Prep.

Boys soccer — St. Catherine’s, Milwaukee Carmen, SWCHA Saints, Waukesha Catholic Memorial at Crusader Invitational, Waukesha South H.S., 4:30 p.m.; PRAIRIE QUADRANGULAR (at Prairie): Kenosha Tremper vs. South Milwaukee, 5 p.m.; Prairie vs. Sturgeon Bay, 7 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Horlick at Milwaukee St. Anthony Invitational, 5:30 p.m.

Cross country — Union Grove at Bulldog Invitational, McCarty Park, West Allis, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY

Boys soccer — Waterford at Walworth Big Foot Invitational, 9 a.m.; St. Catherine’s, Milwaukee Carmen, SWCHA Saints, Waukesha Catholic Memorial at Crusader Invitational, Waukesha South H.S., 11 a.m.; PRAIRIE QUADRANGULAR (at Prairie): Sturgeon Bay vs. Kenosha Tremper, 10 a.m.; Prairie vs. South Milwaukee, noon.

Girls volleyball — Case at New Berlin West Invitational, 8 a.m.; Prairie at Mukwonago Invitational, 8 a.m.

Boys volleyball — Burlington at Brookfield East Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Cross country — Case, Horlick, Park at Rebel Invitational, UW-Parkside, 8 a.m.; Burlington, Prairie at Blackshirt Invitational, Minooka Park, Waukesha, 9 a.m.; Racine Lutheran at Cedar Grove-Belgium Invitational, 9 a.m.

Girls swimming — Burlington Co-op at Shorewood Invitational, 8 a.m.

Girls tennis — Case, Brookfield Academy, New Berlin Eisenhower at Prairie, 9 a.m.