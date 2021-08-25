Calendar for Aug. 27

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of the Alternate Fall Season and other factors, such as weather.
FRIDAY
Football (7 p.m. unless noted) — Horlick at Burlington; Waterford at Oak Creek; Catholic Central at Shoreland Lutheran; Racine Lutheran at Greendale Martin Luther; St. Catherine’s vs. Mosinee, at Kaukauna H.S.; Union Grove vs. Williamsville (Ill.), at Howard Fellows Stadium, LaSalle, Ill., 7:30 p.m.
Boys soccer — Case at Whitewater, 6:45 p.m.
Girls volleyball — Union Grove, Catholic Central at UW-Whitewater Invitational, 10 a.m.; Burlington at Thomas More Joust, Mequon Homestead H.S., noon.
Cross country — Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford, Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Racine County Invitational, Waterford H.S., 3 p.m.
Girls golf — Prairie, St. Catherine’s at St. Catherine’s Invitational, H.F. Johnson Park G.C., noon.
Girls tennis — Burlington at Mukwonago quadrangular, 9 a.m.
SATURDAY
Boys soccer — Park, Racine Lutheran, Faith Christian at Burlington quadrangular, 8:30 a.m.
Girls volleyball — Park at West Allis Central Invitational, 8 a.m.; Waterford, St. Catherine’s at Catholic Memorial Invitational, Milwaukee Sting Center, 8 a.m.; Union Grove, Catholic Central at UW-Whitewater Invitational, 8 a.m.; Horlick, Prairie at Wilmot Invitational, 9 a.m.; Burlington at Thomas More Joust, Mequon Homestead H.S., 9 a.m.
Boys volleyball — Horlick at Waukesha West Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Burlington at Kettle Moraine Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Girls swimming — Horlick at New Berlin Eisenhower Invitational, 7:30 a.m.
Girls tennis — Waterford at New Berlin West Invitational, 9 a.m.; St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at Kenosha St. Joseph quadrangular, Carthage College, 1 p.m.