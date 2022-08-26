Calendar for Aug. 27

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

Saturday

Boys soccer — Burlington at East Troy, 10 a.m.; Case, Waterford, Shoreland Lutheran, Walworth Big Foot at Case quadrangular, 10:30 a.m.; Racine Lutheran at Williams Bay Faith Christian, 11 a.m.

Girls volleyball — Park at Bulldog Invitational, West Allis Central, 8 a.m.; Waterford at Catholic Memorial Invitational, Milwaukee Sting Center, 8 a.m.; Horlick, Prairie at Wilmot Invitational, 9 a.m.; Burlington at Thomas More Joust, Mequon Homestead H.S., 9 a.m.; Union Grove, Catholic Central at Warhawk Invitational, UW-Whitewater, 9 a.m.

Boys volleyball — Burlington at Laser Invitational, Kettle Moraine H.S. (Wales), 8:30 a.m.

Cross country — Prairie at Kenosha Tremper Dog Days Invitational, Lincoln Park, 9 a.m.

Girls swimming — Racine Unified, Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Racine Unified Relays, Racine Unified Aquatic Center (Case H.S.), 11 a.m.

Girls tennis — Waterford at New Berlin West Tournament, 8:45 a.m.