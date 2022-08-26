 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calendar for Aug. 27

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

Saturday

Boys soccer — Burlington at East Troy, 10 a.m.; Case, Waterford, Shoreland Lutheran, Walworth Big Foot at Case quadrangular, 10:30 a.m.; Racine Lutheran at Williams Bay Faith Christian, 11 a.m.

Girls volleyball — Park at Bulldog Invitational, West Allis Central, 8 a.m.; Waterford at Catholic Memorial Invitational, Milwaukee Sting Center, 8 a.m.; Horlick, Prairie at Wilmot Invitational, 9 a.m.; Burlington at Thomas More Joust, Mequon Homestead H.S., 9 a.m.; Union Grove, Catholic Central at Warhawk Invitational, UW-Whitewater, 9 a.m.

People are also reading…

Boys volleyball — Burlington at Laser Invitational, Kettle Moraine H.S. (Wales), 8:30 a.m.

Cross country — Prairie at Kenosha Tremper Dog Days Invitational, Lincoln Park, 9 a.m.

Girls swimming — Racine Unified, Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Racine Unified Relays, Racine Unified Aquatic Center (Case H.S.), 11 a.m.

Girls tennis — Waterford at New Berlin West Tournament, 8:45 a.m.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

On The Air for Aug. 20

TELEVISIONLive and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending u…

On The Air for Aug. 25

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your s…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News