HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

SATURDAY

Boys soccer — Waterford, Shoreland Lutheran at Case, 10:30 a.m.

Girls volleyball — Waterford at Catholic Memorial Invitational, Milwaukee Sting Center, 8 a.m.; Case, Prairie at Wilmot Invitational, 9 a.m.; Horlick at Milwaukee Riverside Invitational, 9 a.m.; Burlington at Thomas More Joust, Mequon Homestead H.S., 9 a.m.; Union Grove at UW-Whitewater Invitational, 9 a.m.

Boys volleyball — Burlington at Kettle Moraine Invitational, 8:30 p.m.

Cross country — Horlick, Burlington, Waterford, Catholic Central, Prairie at Tremper Dog Days of August Invitational, Lincoln Park, Kenosha, 8:30 a.m.

Girls swimming — Racine Unified Co-op, Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Racine Unified Relays, Unified Aquatic Center, 11 a.m.

Girls tennis — Case, Union Grove, St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at Case Invitational, 9 a.m.; Horlick/Park Co-op at Greenfield quadrangular, 9 a.m.; Waterford at New Berlin West quadrangular, 9 a.m.