Calendar for Aug. 26

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

Friday

Football (7 p.m.) — Case at Brookfield East; Lake Geneva Badger at Horlick; Cudahy at Park, Pritchard Park; Burlington at Waukesha North; Kenosha Tremper at Union Grove; Joliet (Ill.) Academy at Waterford; Shoreland Lutheran at Catholic Central; St. Catherine’s vs. Mosinee, at Lomira H.S.

Girls volleyball — Union Grove, Catholic Central at Warhawk Invitational, UW-Whitewater, 9 a.m.; Burlington at Thomas More Joust, Mequon Homestead H.S., noon.

Cross country — Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford, Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, St. Catherine’s at Racine County Invitational, Burlington School Forest, 3 p.m.

Girls golf — Union Grove at Bay Port Invitational, Thornberry Creek G.C., 9 a.m.