Calendar for Aug. 25

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

Thursday

Football — Greendale Martin Luther at Racine Lutheran, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer — Whitewater at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Oak Creek at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.; Waterford at Waukesha South, 6:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Glendale Nicolet, Uihlein Soccer Park, Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Racine Lutheran at Oostburg Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at South Milwaukee quadrangular, 4:30 p.m.

Cross country — Catholic Central at Palmyra-Eagle Invitational, 4 p.m.

Girls golf — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference mini-meet, Maplecrest C.C., Somers, 8:30 a.m.; Elkhorn at Union Grove, Ives Grove G.L., 1 p.m.; Lake Geneva Badger at Burlington, Browns Lake G.C., 3:30 p.m.; Wilmot at Waterford, Rivermoor G.C., 3:30 p.m.

Girls tennis — Franklin at Case, 4 p.m.; Kenosha Indian Trail at Park, Horlick H.S., 4 p.m.; Lake Geneva Badger at Burlington, 4:15 p.m.; Westosha Central at Union Grove, 4:15 p.m.; Wilmot at Waterford, 4:15 p.m.

