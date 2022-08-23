Calendar for Aug. 24

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

WEDNESDAY

Boys soccer — Horlick, Burlington at Kenosha Tremper Invitational, Ameche Field, 3 p.m.; Milwaukee Heritage Christian at Racine Lutheran, Pershing Park, 4:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Case, Burlington at Demon Invitational, Burlington H.S., 1 p.m.; Waterford at West Allis Hale quadrangular, 4:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball — Kenosha Bradford, Shorewood at St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie, 5 p.m.

THURSDAY

Football — Greendale Martin Luther at Racine Lutheran, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer — Whitewater at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Oak Creek at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.; Waterford at Waukesha South, 6:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Glendale Nicolet, Uihlein Soccer Park, Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Girls golf — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference mini-meet, Maplecrest C.C., Somers, 8:30 a.m.; Lake Geneva Badger at Burlington, Browns Lake G.C., 3:30 p.m.; Elkhorn at Union Grove, Ives Grove G.L., 3:30 p.m.; Wilmot at Waterford, Rivermoor G.C., 3:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Racine Lutheran at Oostburg Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at South Milwaukee quadrangular, 4:30 p.m.

Cross country — Catholic Central at Palmyra-Eagle Invitational, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis — Franklin at Case, 4 p.m.; Horlick at Kenosha Tremper, 4 p.m.; Kenosha Indian Trail at Park, Horlick H.S., 4 p.m.; Lake Geneva Badger at Burlington, 4:15 p.m.; Westosha Central at Union Grove, 4:15 p.m.; Wilmot at Waterford, 4:15 p.m.

FRIDAY

Football (7 p.m.) — Case at Brookfield East; Lake Geneva Badger at Horlick; Cudahy at Park, Pritchard Park; Burlington at Waukesha North; Kenosha Tremper at Union Grove; Joliet (Ill.) Academy at Waterford; Shoreland Lutheran at Catholic Central; St. Catherine’s vs. Mosinee, at Lomira H.S.

Girls volleyball — Union Grove, Catholic Central at Warhawk Invitational, UW-Whitewater, 9 a.m.; Burlington at Thomas More Joust, Mequon Homestead H.S., noon.

Cross country — Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford, Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, St. Catherine’s at Racine County Invitational, Burlington School Forest, 3 p.m.

Girls golf — Union Grove at Bay Port Invitational, Thornberry Creek G.C., 9 a.m.

SATURDAY

Boys soccer — Burlington at East Troy, 10 a.m.; Case, Waterford, Shoreland Lutheran, Walworth Big Foot at Case quadrangular, 10:30 a.m.; Racine Lutheran at Williams Bay Faith Christian, 11 a.m.

Girls volleyball — Park at Bulldog Invitational, West Allis Central, 8 a.m.; Waterford at Catholic Memorial Invitational, Milwaukee Sting Center, 8 a.m.; Horlick, Prairie at Wilmot Invitational, 9 a.m.; Burlington at Thomas More Joust, Mequon Homestead H.S., 9 a.m.; Union Grove, Catholic Central at Warhawk Invitational, UW-Whitewater, 9 a.m.

Boys volleyball — Burlington at Laser Invitational, Kettle Moraine H.S. (Wales), 8:30 a.m.

Cross country — Prairie at Kenosha Tremper Dog Days Invitational, Lincoln Park, 9 a.m.

Girls swimming — Racine Unified, Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Racine Unified Relays, Racine Unified Aquatic Center (Case H.S.), 11 a.m.

Girls tennis — Waterford at New Berlin West Tournament, 8:45 a.m.