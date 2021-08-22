Calendar for Aug. 24

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of the Alternate Fall Season and other factors, such as weather.
Tuesday
Boys soccer— Horlick at Kenosha Tremper Invitational, Ameche Field, 2:30 p.m.; Case at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.; Beloit Memorial at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.
Girls volleyball — Case, Horlick, St. Catherine’s at Union Grove quadrangular, 4:30 p.m.; Catholic Central at Walworth Big Foot triangular, 5 p.m.; Sheboygan Lutheran at Racine Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Boys volleyball — Pewaukee at Case, 6:30 p.m.
Girls golf — Burlington at Union Grove, Ives Grove G.L., Yorkville, 3:30 p.m.
Girls tennis — Waterford at Union Grove, 4:15 p.m.; Elkhorn at Burlington, 4:15 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Boys soccer — Horlick at Kenosha Tremper Invitational, Ameche Field, 9 a.m.; Racine Lutheran at Wilmot, 5:30 p.m.; Shorewood at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.
Girls volleyball — Case, Burlington at Demon Invitational, 1 p.m.; Waterford at West Allis Hale Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
Boys volleyball — Kenosha Bradford, Shorewood at St. Catherine’s/Lutheran, 5 p.m.
Girls golf — Case, Horlick, Park at Kenosha Tremper Invitational, Bristol Oaks C.C., Bristol, 8 a.m.; Waterford, Prairie at Mukwonago Invitational, Morningstar G.C., Waukesha, 8 a.m.
THURSDAY
Football — Case at Wilmot, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer — Waukesha North at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.; Burlington at Walworth Big Foot, 6:45 p.m.
Girls volleyball — Park, Heritage Christian at South Milwaukee, 4:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Oostburg Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
Boys volleyball — Sussex Hamilton, Middleton, Muskego at Burlington, 4:30 p.m.
Cross country — Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran at Palmyra-Eagle Invitational, 4 p.m.
Girls golf — Waterford at Burlington, Browns Lake G.C., 3:30 p.m.
Girls tennis — Park at Case, 4 p.m.; Oak Creek at Horlick, 4 p.m.; Burlington at Lake Geneva Badger, 4:15 p.m.; Union Grove at Westosha Central, 4:15 p.m.; Waterford at Wilmot, 4:15 p.m.
FRIDAY
Football (7 p.m.) — Horlick at Burlington; Park at Union Grove; Waterford at Oak Creek; Catholic Central at Shoreland Lutheran; Racine Lutheran at Greendale Martin Luther; St. Catherine’s vs. Mosinee, at Kaukauna H.S.
Boys soccer — Case at Whitewater, 6:45 p.m.
Girls volleyball — Union Grove, Catholic Central at UW-Whitewater Invitational, 10 a.m.; Burlington at Thomas More Joust, Mequon Homestead H.S., noon.
Cross country — Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford, Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Racine County Invitational, Waterford H.S., 3 p.m.
Girls golf — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference mini-meet, Maplecrest C.C., Somers, 11 a.m.; Prairie, St. Catherine’s at St. Catherine’s Invitational, H.F. Johnson Park G.C., noon.
Girls tennis — Burlington at Mukwonago quadrangular, 9 a.m.