 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calendar for Aug. 23

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

TUESDAY

Boys soccer — Horlick, Burlington at Kenosha Tremper Invitational, Ameche Field, 3 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.; Waterford at Franklin, 7 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Case, Horlick, St. Catherine's at Union Grove quadrangular, 4 p.m.; Catholic Central at Whitewater quadrangular, 5 p.m.

Girls golf — Case, Waterford at Mukwonago Invitational, Morningstar G.C., 8 a.m.; Waterford at Burlington, Browns Lake G.C., 3:30 p.m.

Girls tennis — Union Grove at Waterford, 4:15 p.m.; Burlington at Elkhorn, 4:15 p.m.

People are also reading…

WEDNESDAY

Boys soccer — Horlick, Burlington at Kenosha Tremper Invitational, Ameche Field, 3 p.m.; Milwaukee Heritage Christian at Racine Lutheran, Pershing Park, 4:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Case, Burlington at Demon Invitational, Burlington H.S., 1 p.m.; Waterford at West Allis Hale quadrangular, 4:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball — Kenosha Bradford, Shorewood at St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie, 5 p.m.

THURSDAY

Football — Greendale Martin Luther at Racine Lutheran, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer — Whitewater at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Oak Creek at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.; Waterford at Waukesha South, 6:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Glendale Nicolet, Uihlein Soccer Park, Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Girls golf — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference mini-meet, Maplecrest C.C., Somers, 8:30 a.m.; Lake Geneva Badger at Burlington, Browns Lake G.C., 3:30 p.m.; Elkhorn at Union Grove, Ives Grove G.L., 3:30 p.m.; Wilmot at Waterford, Rivermoor G.C., 3:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Racine Lutheran at Oostburg Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at South Milwaukee quadrangular, 4:30 p.m.

Cross country — Catholic Central at Palmyra-Eagle Invitational, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis — Franklin at Case, 4 p.m.; Horlick at Kenosha Tremper, 4 p.m.; Kenosha Indian Trail at Park, Horlick H.S., 4 p.m.; Lake Geneva Badger at Burlington, 4:15 p.m.; Westosha Central at Union Grove, 4:15 p.m.; Wilmot at Waterford, 4:15 p.m.

FRIDAY

Football (7 p.m.) — Case at Brookfield East; Lake Geneva Badger at Horlick; Cudahy at Park, Pritchard Park; Burlington at Waukesha North; Kenosha Tremper at Union Grove; Joliet (Ill.) Academy at Waterford; Shoreland Lutheran at Catholic Central; St. Catherine’s vs. Mosinee, at Lomira H.S.

Girls volleyball — Union Grove, Catholic Central at Warhawk Invitational, UW-Whitewater, 9 a.m.; Burlington at Thomas More Joust, Mequon Homestead H.S., noon.

Cross country — Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford, Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, St. Catherine’s at Racine County Invitational, Burlington School Forest, 3 p.m.

Girls golf — Union Grove at Bay Port Invitational, Thornberry Creek G.C., 9 a.m.

SATURDAY

Boys soccer — Burlington at East Troy, 10 a.m.; Case, Waterford, Shoreland Lutheran, Walworth Big Foot at Case quadrangular, 10:30 a.m.; Racine Lutheran at Williams Bay Faith Christian, 11 a.m.

Girls volleyball — Park at Bulldog Invitational, West Allis Central, 8 a.m.; Waterford at Catholic Memorial Invitational, Milwaukee Sting Center, 8 a.m.; Horlick, Prairie at Wilmot Invitational, 9 a.m.; Burlington at Thomas More Joust, Mequon Homestead H.S., 9 a.m.; Union Grove, Catholic Central at Warhawk Invitational, UW-Whitewater, 9 a.m.

Boys volleyball — Burlington at Laser Invitational, Kettle Moraine H.S. (Wales), 8:30 a.m.

Cross country — Prairie at Kenosha Tremper Dog Days Invitational, Lincoln Park, 9 a.m.

Girls swimming — Racine Unified, Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Racine Unified Relays, Racine Unified Aquatic Center (Case H.S.), 11 a.m.

Girls tennis — Waterford at New Berlin West Tournament, 8:45 a.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

On The Air for Aug. 20

TELEVISIONLive and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending u…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News