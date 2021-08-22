Calendar for Aug. 23

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of the Alternate Fall Season and other factors, such as weather.
Monday
No events scheduled.
Tuesday
Boys soccer— Horlick at Kenosha Tremper Invitational, Ameche Field, 2:30 p.m.; Case at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.; Beloit Memorial at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.
Girls volleyball — Case, Horlick, St. Catherine’s at Union Grove quadrangular, 4:30 p.m.; Catholic Central at Walworth Big Foot triangular, 5 p.m.; Sheboygan Lutheran at Racine Lutheran, 7 p.m.
Boys volleyball — Pewaukee at Case, 6:30 p.m.
Girls golf — Burlington at Union Grove, Ives Grove G.L., Yorkville, 3:30 p.m.
Girls tennis — Waterford at Union Grove, 4:15 p.m.; Elkhorn at Burlington, 4:15 p.m.