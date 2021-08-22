 Skip to main content
Calendar for Aug. 23
Calendar for Aug. 23

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of the Alternate Fall Season and other factors, such as weather.

Monday

No events scheduled.

Tuesday

Boys soccer— Horlick at Kenosha Tremper Invitational, Ameche Field, 2:30 p.m.; Case at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.; Beloit Memorial at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.; Shoreland Lutheran at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Case, Horlick, St. Catherine’s at Union Grove quadrangular, 4:30 p.m.; Catholic Central at Walworth Big Foot triangular, 5 p.m.; Sheboygan Lutheran at Racine Lutheran, 7 p.m.

Boys volleyball — Pewaukee at Case, 6:30 p.m.

Girls golf — Burlington at Union Grove, Ives Grove G.L., Yorkville, 3:30 p.m.

Girls tennis — Waterford at Union Grove, 4:15 p.m.; Elkhorn at Burlington, 4:15 p.m.

