HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

WEDNESDAY

Boys soccer — Horlick, Burlington at Kenosha Tremper Invitational, Ameche Field, 1 p.m.; Case vs. Stevens Point, at Portage County Soccer Complex, 7 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Case, Burlington at Demon Invitational, Burlington H.S., 1 p.m.; Waterford at West Allis Hale quadrangular, 4:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball — Kenosha Bradford, Shorewood at St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie, 5 p.m.

THURSDAY

Boys soccer — Racine Lutheran at Milwaukee Heritage Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Walworth Big Foot at St. Catherine’s, Pritchard Park, 6:30 p.m.; Case at Appleton West, Nienhaus Sports Complex, 7 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Racine Lutheran at Oostburg Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball — Waterford, Greenfield at Neenah, 5 p.m.; Union Grove at South Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.

Cross country — Union Grove, Racine Lutheran at Badger Invitational, Lake Geneva, 4 p.m.

Girls golf — Case, Horlick/Park Co-op at Southeast Conference mini-meet, Muskego Lakes C.C., 8:30 a.m.; Union Grove at Beloit Memorial, Krueger Haskell G.C., 10:30 a.m.; Burlington at Waterford, Rivermoor G.C., 3:30 p.m.

Girls tennis (4:15 unless noted) — Case at Franklin, Village Club, 4 p.m.; Elkhorn at Burlington; Union Grove at Wilmot; Waterford at Westosha Central.

FRIDAY

Football (7 p.m.) — Case at Brookfield East; Horlick at Lake Geneva Badger; Park at Cudahy; Waukesha North at Burlington; Union Grove at Kenosha Tremper, Ameche Field; Middleton at Waterford (Hero Night); Catholic Central at Shoreland Lutheran; Racine Lutheran at Greendale Martin Luther; Kenosha St. Joseph at St. Catherine’s, Horlick Field.

Boys soccer — Wilmot at Horlick, Pritchard Park, 4:30 p.m.; Franklin at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball — Union Grove at UW-Whitewater Invitational, 9 a.m.; Burlington at Thomas More Joust, Mequon Homestead H.S., noon; Park at Bulldog Invitational, West Allis Central H.S., 3 p.m.

Girls golf — Union Grove at Bay Port Invitational, Thornberry Creek G.C., 10 a.m.

Girls tennis — Case, Union Grove, St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at Case Invitational, 9 a.m.; Burlington at Delavan-Darien quadrangular, 9 a.m.

SATURDAY

Boys soccer — Waterford, Shoreland Lutheran at Case, 10:30 a.m.

Girls volleyball — Waterford at Catholic Memorial Invitational, Milwaukee Sting Center, 8 a.m.; Case, Prairie at Wilmot Invitational, 9 a.m.; Horlick at Milwaukee Riverside Invitational, 9 a.m.; Burlington at Thomas More Joust, Mequon Homestead H.S., 9 a.m.; Union Grove at UW-Whitewater Invitational, 9 a.m.

Boys volleyball — Burlington at Kettle Moraine Invitational, 8:30 p.m.

Cross country — Horlick, Burlington, Waterford, Catholic Central, Prairie at Tremper Dog Days of August Invitational, Lincoln Park, Kenosha, 8:30 a.m.

Girls swimming — Racine Unified Co-op, Prairie/St. Catherine’s at Racine Unified Relays, Unified Aquatic Center, 11 a.m.

Girls tennis — Case, Union Grove, St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at Case Invitational, 9 a.m.; Horlick/Park Co-op at Greenfield quadrangular, 9 a.m.; Waterford at New Berlin West quadrangular, 9 a.m.