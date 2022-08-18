 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calendar for Aug. 19

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

FRIDAY

Football (all games 7 p.m.) — Beloit Memorial at Case, Hammes Field; Milwaukee Marshall at Horlick, Horlick Field; Janesville Parker at Burlington; Oak Creek at Union Grove; West Bend East at Waterford; Racine Lutheran at St. Catherine’s, Pritchard Park; Catholic Central at Green Lake/Princeton.

Girls tennis — Prairie at University School of Milwaukee Invitational, 9 a.m.

SATURDAY

Girls tennis — Prairie at University School of Milwaukee Invitational, 9 a.m.; Catholic Central at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More quadrangular, 9 a.m.

Girls swimming — Burlington Co-op at Wauwatosa West Invitational, 9 a.m.

