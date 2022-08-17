Calendar for Aug. 18

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

Thursday

Girls golf — Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Westosha Central Invitational, Brighton Dale Links, 8 a.m.; Prairie at Divine Savior Holy Angels Invitational, Brown Deer Park G.C., 3:30 p.m.

Girls tennis — Horlick, Park, Waterford, St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at South Milwaukee Invitational, 9 a.m.; Union Grove at Wilmot, 3:30 p.m.

Friday

Football (all games 7 p.m.) — Beloit Memorial at Case, Hammes Field; Milwaukee Marshall at Horlick, Horlick Field; Janesville Parker at Burlington; Oak Creek at Union Grove; West Bend East at Waterford; Racine Lutheran at St. Catherine’s, Pritchard Park; Catholic Central at Green Lake/Princeton.

Girls tennis — Prairie at University School of Milwaukee Invitational, 9 a.m.