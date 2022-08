Calendar for Aug. 16

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

TUESDAY

Girls golf — Case, Union Grove, Prairie at Brookfield Central/Homestead Classic, second round, at Wanaki G.C., 8:30 a.m.

Girls tennis — Case at Brookfield East Invitational, 8 a.m.; Kenosha Tremper at Burlington, 9 a.m.

WEDNESDAY

Girls golf — Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford, Prairie at Elkhorn Scramble, Evergreen G.C., 8 a.m.; Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference mini-meet, Bristol Oaks C.C., 11 a.m.

Girls tennis — Case at Brookfield East Invitational, 8 a.m.; Horlick, Park, Waterford, St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at South Milwaukee Invitational, 9 a.m.; Union Grove at Kenosha Tremper, 9 a.m.

THURSDAY

Girls golf — Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Westosha Central Invitational, Brighton Dale Links, 8 a.m.; Prairie at Divine Savior Holy Angels Invitational, Brown Deer Park G.C., 3:30 p.m.

Girls tennis — Horlick, Park, Waterford, St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at South Milwaukee Invitational, 9 a.m.; Union Grove at Wilmot, 3:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Football (all games 7 p.m.) — Beloit Memorial at Case, Hammes Field; Milwaukee Marshall at Horlick, Horlick Field; Janesville Parker at Burlington; Oak Creek at Union Grove; West Bend East at Waterford; Racine Lutheran at St. Catherine’s, Pritchard Park; Catholic Central at Green Lake/Princeton.

Girls tennis — Prairie at University School of Milwaukee Invitational, 9 a.m.

SATURDAY

Girls tennis — Prairie at University School of Milwaukee Invitational, 9 a.m.; Catholic Central at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More quadrangular, 9 a.m.

Girls swimming — Burlington Co-op at Wauwatosa West Invitational, 9 a.m.