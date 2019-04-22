{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

TUESDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m.) — Burlington at Westosha Central; Union Grove at Delavan-Darien; Elkhorn at Waterford; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Catholic Central, Beaumont Field; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Racine Lutheran/Prairie, Horlick Field; St. Catherine’s at Shoreland Lutheran.

Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Waterford at Burlington; Lake Geneva Badger at Union Grove; Shoreland Lutheran at Catholic Central.

Girls soccer — DeForest at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.; Waterford at West Allis Nathan Hale, 7 p.m.; Palmyra-Eagle at Racine Lutheran, Pershing Park, 4:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Waukesha West, 6:30 p.m.

Boys golf — Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at SLC Major Meet, Delbrook Golf Course, 1 p.m.

Boys tennis — Burlington at Delavan-Darien, 4:15 p.m.; Brookfield Academy at Prairie, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Racine Lutheran at Case; Waterford at Franklin; Catholic Central at Shoreland Lutheran; St. Catherine’s at Greendale Martin Luther.

Girls soccer — Prairie at St. Catherine’s, SCORe Complex, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis (4 p.m.) — Wauwatosa West at Burlington; Whitnall at Waterford.

Track and field (co-ed) — Waterford at Kenosha Invitational, Ameche Field, 4 p.m.

