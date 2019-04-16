Try 3 months for $3

HIGH SCHOOLS

WEDNESDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Park at Horlick, Horlick Field; Case at Kenosha Indian Trail; St. Catherine’s at Catholic Central, Beaumont Field; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Racine Lutheran/Prairie, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.

Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Case at Franklin; Waterford at Delavan-Darien; Racine Lutheran at St. Catherine’s, Roosevelt Park; Catholic Central at Saint Thomas More.

Girls soccer (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Saint Thomas More at Catholic Central; St. Catherine’s at Shoreland Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.; Greendale Martin Luther at Prairie, 6:30 p.m.

Boys golf (2:30 p.m.) — Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, St. Catherine’s, Prairie at MCC mini meet, Brighton Dale Links.

Boys tennis (4 p.m.) — Kenosha Bradford at Horlick; Kenosha Indian Trail at Park, Case H.S.; St. Catherine’s at Brookfield Academy.

Track and field (co-ed) — Prairie at Sussex Hamilton Invitational, 3:30 p.m.

