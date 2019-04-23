Try 3 months for $3

HIGH SCHOOLS

Wednesday

Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Racine Lutheran at Case; Waterford at Franklin; Catholic Central at Shoreland Lutheran; St. Catherine’s at Greendale Martin Luther.

Girls soccer — Prairie at St. Catherine’s, SCORe Complex, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis (4 p.m.) — Wauwatosa West at Burlington; Whitnall at Waterford.

Track and field (co-ed) — Waterford at Kenosha Invitational, Ameche Field, 4 p.m.

