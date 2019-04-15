Try 3 months for $3

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

TUESDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Kenosha Indian Trail; Horlick at Park, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.; Burlington at Elkhorn (DH), 4 p.m.; Westosha Central at Union Grove (DH), 4 p.m.; Lake Geneva Badger at Waterford; Catholic Central at St. Catherine’s, Horlick Field; Racine Lutheran/Prairie at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More.

Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Case at Kenosha Tremper, Anderson Park; Oak Creek at Horlick, Douglas Park; Park at Kenosha Bradford, Bullen Middle School.

Girls soccer — Case at Franklin, 4 p.m.; Horlick at Kenosha Tremper, Ameche Field, 6:30 p.m.; Park at Kenosha Indian Trail, 4:30 p.m.

Boys tennis (4 p.m.) — Franklin at Case; Horlick at Kenosha Tremper.

