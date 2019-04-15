HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.
TUESDAY
Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Kenosha Indian Trail; Horlick at Park, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.; Burlington at Elkhorn (DH), 4 p.m.; Westosha Central at Union Grove (DH), 4 p.m.; Lake Geneva Badger at Waterford; Catholic Central at St. Catherine’s, Horlick Field; Racine Lutheran/Prairie at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More.
Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Case at Kenosha Tremper, Anderson Park; Oak Creek at Horlick, Douglas Park; Park at Kenosha Bradford, Bullen Middle School.
Girls soccer — Case at Franklin, 4 p.m.; Horlick at Kenosha Tremper, Ameche Field, 6:30 p.m.; Park at Kenosha Indian Trail, 4:30 p.m.
Boys tennis (4 p.m.) — Franklin at Case; Horlick at Kenosha Tremper.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.