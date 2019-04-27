Try 3 months for $3

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

MONDAY

Baseball — St. Catherine’s at Kenosha St. Joseph, 4:30 p.m.

Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Horlick at Waukesha West; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Racine Lutheran, Island Park; Kenosha St. Joseph at St. Catherine’s, Roosevelt Park.

Girls soccer — Janesville Parker at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Racine Lutheran, Pershing Park, 4:30 p.m.

Boys golf — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference mini-meets, South Hills C.C., 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.; Catholic Central, Prairie, Racine Lutheran, St. Catherine’s at Metro Classic Conference mini-meet, Oakwood Park G.C., Franklin, 12:30 p.m.

Boys tennis — Case at University School of Milwaukee, 4:15 p.m.; Burlington at Janesville Parker, 4 p.m.; Waterford at Westosha Central, 4:15 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments