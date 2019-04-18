Try 3 months for $3

HIGH SCHOOLS

FRIDAY

No events scheduled.

SATURDAY

Baseball — Park at Waterford, 1 p.m.; Janesville Craig at Burlington, Beaumont Field, 11 a.m. Union Grove at Kettle Moraine, 11 a.m.

Softball — Burlington at Wilmot Invitational, 10 a.m.; Whitewater at Waterford (DH), 10 a.m.

Boys golf — Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Milton Invitational, Oak Ridge Golf Course, 9 a.m.

Boys tennis — Horlick at Manitowoc Lincoln quadrangular, 9 a.m.; Kenosha Indian Trail, Kohler, Shorewood at Prairie, 9 a.m.

Track and field (co-ed) — Horlick, Park, Waterford, St. Catherine’s at Kenosha Bradford Invitational, 9:30 a.m.; Union Grove at Whitewater Invitational, 11 a.m.; Prairie at Wisconsin Lutheran Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

