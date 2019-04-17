Try 3 months for $3

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially those related to weather conditions, may not be reflected on the calendar.

Thursday

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Horlick at Park, Horlick Field; Kenosha Indian Trail at Case, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.; Burlington at Elkhorn; Westosha Central at Union Grove; Waterford at Lake Geneva Badger.

Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Park at Case; Horlick at Franklin; Burlington at Wilmot; Union Grove at Westosha Central, Sorensen Softball Fields; Elkhorn at Waterford.

Girls soccer — Case at Mukwonago, 5 p.m.; Horlick at Waukesha North, 6:30 p.m.; Milwaukee Riverside at Park, Pershing Park, 4:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Lake Geneva Badger, 6:30 p.m.; Westosha Central at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.; Elkhorn at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.; Oak Creek at Prairie, 5 p.m.

Track and field (co-ed) — Case at West Bend Invitational, 3:30 p.m.; Horlick, Union Grove, Waterford at Westosha Central Invitational, 4 p.m.; Burlington at Sauk Prairie Relay, 4:30 p.m. Catholic Central at East Troy Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Boys golf — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference mini-meet, Petrifying Springs G.C., Kenosha, 1:30 p.m.

Boys tennis (4 p.m.) — Case at Kenosha Indian Trail; Park at Horlick; Burlington at Union Grove; Wilmot at Waterford.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments