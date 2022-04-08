Calendar for April 9

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

SATURDAY

Baseball — Kenosha St. Joseph at Horlick, Horlick Field, 11 a.m.; Racine Lutheran-Prairie at Case, Horlick Field, 4 p.m.

Softball — Milwaukee Rufus King at Catholic Central (DH), Congress St. Park, 10 a.m.; BRADFORD/REUTHER QUADRANGULAR (At Bullen Softball Field): 10 a.m.: Kenosha Bradford/Reuther vs. Arrowhead, East Field and Union Grove vs. Menomonee Falls, West Field; Noon: championship game, East Field and consolation game, West Field.

Girls soccer — Prairie at Green Bay Notre Dame, 10 a.m.; Union Grove at Madison West, Madison College, 3 p.m.

Track and field (co-ed unless noted) — Case boys at UW-Whitewater Invitational, 9 a.m.; Case girls at St. Charles North (Ill.) Invitational, 10 a.m.; Burlington, Union Grove, Prairie at Milwaukee Lutheran Invitational, 10 a.m.; St. Catherine’s at Jon Furreness Lancer Invitational, Ameche Field, 10 a.m.

Boys golf — Union Grove, St. Catherine’s at Elkhorn Invitational, Evergreen G.C., 9 a.m.

Boys tennis — Case, Prairie at Kenosha Tremper Invitational, 9 a.m.; Union Grove at Franklin quadrangular, Greendale Village Club, 9 a.m.; Waterford at Mukwonago Invitational, 9 a.m.

