Calendar for April 7

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

THURSDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m.) — Catholic Central at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Racine Lutheran-Prairie, Horlick Field; St. Catherine’s at Greendale Martin Luther.

Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Kenosha Tremper at Case; Union Grove at Waterford; Burlington at Westosha Central; Catholic Central at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Racine Lutheran, Island Park; St. Catherine’s at Greendale Martin Luther.

Girls soccer — Zion-Benton (Ill.) at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Wilmot at Park, Pritchard Park, 4:30 p.m.; Milwaukee Ronald Reagan at Horlick, Levonian Field, 5 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Kenosha Indian Trail, 5 p.m.

Track and field (co-ed) — Racine Lutheran at Mayville Invitational, 3:30 p.m.

Boys golf — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference mini-meet, Petrifying Springs G.C., Somers, 1:30 p.m.

Boys tennis — Case at Kenosha Indian Trail, 4 p.m.; Kenosha Tremper at Horlick, 4 p.m.; Park at Franklin, 4 p.m.;

FRIDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m.) — Park at Case; Oak Creek at Horlick, Horlick Field; Union Grove at Waterford; Burlington at Wilmot; Williams Bay Faith Christian at Catholic Central, Beaumont Field; Racine Lutheran-Prairie at Kenosha Christian Life, Simmons Field; St. Catherine’s at Living Word Lutheran, Jackson.

Softball — Kenosha Christian Life at Racine Lutheran, Island Park, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer — Racine Lutheran at Kenosha Christian Life, 4:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Living Word Lutheran, Jackson, 4:30 p.m.; Milwaukee Ronald Reagan at Park, Pritchard Park, 5 p.m.; Waterford at Janesville Parker, 6 p.m.; Kenosha Indian Trail at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Monona Grove, 7:30 p.m.

Boys golf — Case, Horlick, Park, Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Horlick Rebel Scramble, Meadowbrook C.C., 8:30 a.m.

Boys tennis — Waterford at Mukwonago Invitational, 1 p.m.

