Calendar for April 4

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

MONDAY

Baseball — Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Catholic Central, Beaumont Field, 4:30 p.m.

Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Waterford at Union Grove; Westosha Central at Burlington; Catholic Central at Shoreland Lutheran, Somers.

Girls soccer — Catholic Central at Milwaukee Heritage Christian, 4:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran vs. Greendale Martin Luther, Pritchard Park, Racine, 4:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Park at Case; Oak Creek at Horlick, Horlick Field; Waterford at Union Grove; Wilmot at Burlington; Racine Lutheran-Prairie at Whitefish Bay Dominican, Aaron Field; Greendale Martin Luther at St. Catherine’s, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.

Softball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Kenosha Bradford/Reuther, Bullen Softball Field; Horlick at Franklin; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Catholic Central, Congress St. Park; Racine Lutheran at Whitefish Bay Dominican; Greendale Martin Luther at St. Catherine’s, Roosevelt Park; Oak Creek at Union Grove, 5 p.m.

Girls soccer (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Kenosha Tremper at Horlick, Levonian Field, 4:30 p.m.; Case at Kenosha Indian Trail; Park at Franklin; Waterford at Union Grove; Elkhorn at Burlington.

Track and field (co-ed) — Catholic Central at Kettle Moraine Lutheran Invitational, 4 p.m.

Boys tennis — Kenosha St. Joseph at Case, 4 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at University School of Milwaukee, 4:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball — Case at Park, Horlick Field, 4:30 p.m.; Horlick at Oak Creek, 4:30 p.m.

Softball — Kenosha Tremper at Union Grove (DH), 4 p.m.; Horlick at St. Catherine’s, Roosevelt Park, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington at Kenosha Indian Trail, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer — Whitefish Bay Dominican at Catholic Central, Bushnell Park, 4:30 p.m.; Kenosha St. Joseph at St. Catherine’s, Pritchard Park, 4:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m.) — Catholic Central at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Racine Lutheran-Prairie, Horlick Field; St. Catherine’s at Greendale Martin Luther.

Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Kenosha Tremper at Case; Union Grove at Waterford; Burlington at Westosha Central; Catholic Central at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Racine Lutheran, Island Park; St. Catherine’s at Greendale Martin Luther.

Girls soccer — Zion-Benton (Ill.) at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Milwaukee Ronald Reagan at Horlick, Levonian Field, 5 p.m.; Wilmot at Park, Pritchard Park, 5 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Kenosha Indian Trail, 5 p.m.

Track and field (co-ed) — Racine Lutheran at Mayville Invitational, 3:30 p.m.; Union Grove, Waterford, St. Catherine’s at Lake Geneva Badger, 4 p.m.

Boys golf — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference mini-meet, Petrifying Springs G.C., Somers, 1:30 p.m.

Boys tennis — Case at Kenosha Indian Trail, 4 p.m.; Kenosha Tremper at Horlick, 4 p.m.; Park at Franklin, 4 p.m.;

FRIDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m.) — Park at Case; Oak Creek at Horlick, Horlick Field; Union Grove at Waterford; Burlington at Wilmot; Williams Bay Faith Christian at Catholic Central, Beaumont Field; Racine Lutheran-Prairie at Kenosha Christian Life, Simmons Field; St. Catherine’s at Living Word Lutheran, Jackson.

Softball — Kenosha Christian Life at Racine Lutheran, Island Park, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer — Racine Lutheran at Kenosha Christian Life, 4:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Living Word Lutheran, Jackson, 4:30 p.m.; Milwaukee Ronald Reagan at Park, Pritchard Park, 5 p.m.; Waterford at Janesville Parker, 6 p.m.; Kenosha Indian Trail at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Monona Grove, 7 p.m.

Boys golf — Case, Horlick, Park, Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Horlick Rebel Scramble, Meadowbrook C.C., 8:30 a.m.

Boys tennis — Waterford at Mukwonago Invitational, 1 p.m.

