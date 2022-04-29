 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calendar for April 30

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

SATURDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford, Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran-Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Racine County Invitational, Case H.S. and Horlick Field, 9 a.m.

Softball — Waterford at Portage Tournament, 9 a.m.; Case at Germantown Invitational, Kennedy M.S., 10 a.m.

Girls soccer — Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford, Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Racine County Invitational, Pritchard Park and Prairie, 9 a.m.

People are also reading…

Boys golf — Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Falcon Match Play Invitational, final round, Brighton Dale Links, Brighton, 8 a.m.; Horlick, Prairie at Crusader Invitational, Broadlands G.C., North Prairie, 9 a.m.; Case, Park at Park Invitational, Ives Grove G.L., Yorkville, 10 a.m.

Boys tennis — Waterford at Mukwonago Invitational, 8 a.m.; Burlington, St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at Big Foot Invitational, Walworth, 9 a.m.; Prairie at Catholic Memorial quadrangular, Heyer Park, Waukesha, 9 a.m.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Calendar for April 28

HIGH SCHOOLSNOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of we…

On The Air for April 26

HIGH SCHOOLSNOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of we…

On The Air for April 29

TELEVISIONLive and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending u…

On The Air for April 26

TELEVISIONLive and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending u…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News