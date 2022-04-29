Calendar for April 30

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

SATURDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford, Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran-Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Racine County Invitational, Case H.S. and Horlick Field, 9 a.m.

Softball — Waterford at Portage Tournament, 9 a.m.; Case at Germantown Invitational, Kennedy M.S., 10 a.m.

Girls soccer — Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford, Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Racine County Invitational, Pritchard Park and Prairie, 9 a.m.

Boys golf — Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Falcon Match Play Invitational, final round, Brighton Dale Links, Brighton, 8 a.m.; Horlick, Prairie at Crusader Invitational, Broadlands G.C., North Prairie, 9 a.m.; Case, Park at Park Invitational, Ives Grove G.L., Yorkville, 10 a.m.

Boys tennis — Waterford at Mukwonago Invitational, 8 a.m.; Burlington, St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at Big Foot Invitational, Walworth, 9 a.m.; Prairie at Catholic Memorial quadrangular, Heyer Park, Waukesha, 9 a.m.

