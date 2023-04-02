HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

MONDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Horlick at Kenosha Tremper (DH), Andy Smith Field, 2 p.m.; Park at Kenosha Indian Trail; Greendale Martin Luther at St. Catherine’s, Horlick Field.

Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Horlick at St. Catherine’s, Roosevelt Park; Central at Burlington; Union Grove at Waterford; Kenosha St. Joseph at Racine Lutheran, Island Park.

Girls soccer (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Union Grove; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Park, Pritchard Park, 4:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Kenosha Indian Trail; Milwaukee Heritage Christian at Catholic Central, Bushnell Park, 4:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m.) — Kenosha Indian Trail at Park, Horlick Field; Franklin at Case; Union Grove at Waterford; Burlington at Wilmot, Panther Sports Complex; Catholic Central at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; St. Catherine’s at Greendale Martin Luther; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Racine Lutheran/Prairie, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.

Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Horlick at Kenosha Bradford, Bullen M.S.; Turner at Burlington; Waukesha North at Union Grove; Mukwonago at Waterford; Catholic Central at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Racine Lutheran, Island Park; St. Catherine’s at Greendale Martin Luther.

Girls soccer (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Kenosha Indian Trail at Park, Pritchard Park, 4:30 p.m.; Franklin at Case; Horlick at Kenosha Tremper, Ameche Field; Burlington at Elkhorn; Union Grove at Madison West, Madison College, 6 p.m.

Boys tennis (4 p.m.) — Case vs. Wilmot, Panther Sports Complex; University School of Milwaukee vs. St. Catherine’s/Lutheran, Lockwood Park.

Track & field — Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran at Kettle Moraine Invitational, 3:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m.) — Case at Franklin; Kenosha Tremper at Horlick; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Catholic Central, Beaumont Field; Racine Lutheran/Prairie at Whitefish Bay Dominican, Kapco Park.

Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Franklin at Case, Island Park North; Horlick at Wauwatosa West; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Catholic Central, Congress St. Park; Racine Lutheran at Whitefish Bay Dominican; Greendale Martin Luther at St. Catherine’s, Roosevelt Park.

Girls soccer (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Kenosha Christian Life at Park, Pritchard Park, 4:30 p.m.; Catholic Central at Whitefish Bay Dominican, 5:30 p.m.; Greendale Martin Luther at Racine Lutheran, Pritchard Park; St. Catherine’s at Kenosha St. Joseph, Ameche Field; Shoreland Lutheran at Prairie.

THURSDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m.) — Franklin at Case; Kenosha Indian Trail at Park, Horlick Field; Wilmot at Burlington, Beaumont Field; Waterford at Union Grove.

Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Kenosha Tremper at Case, Douglas Park; Horlick at Kenosha Indian Trail; Westosha Central at Burlington; Waterford at Union Grove.

Girls soccer — Horlick at Cudahy, 4:30 p.m.; West Allis Nathan Hale at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.; Oak Creek at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.; Waterford at Hartford Union, 7 p.m.

Boys golf — Case, Horlick/Park Co-op at Case Invitational, Ives Grove G.L., 1:30 p.m.

Boys tennis — Horlick/Park Co-op at Kenosha Tremper, 4 p.m.; Franklin at Case, 4 p.m.

Track & field (4 p.m.) — Burlington at Watertown Invitational; Union Grove, Waterford at Elkhorn Relays, Elkhorn H.S.

FRIDAY

Baseball — Mukwonago at Union Grove, noon.

Boys tennis — Union Grove at Kenosha Indian Trail, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY

Baseball — Kettle Moraine at Burlington, Beaumont Field, 11 a.m.; Cudahy at Waterford, noon.

Boys golf — Union Grove, St. Catherine’s/Lutheran at Elkhorn Invitational, Evergreen C.C., 9 a.m.

Boys tennis — Case, Prairie at Prairie Quadrangular, 9 a.m.

Track & field — Case at St. Charles North Invitational, 8:45 a.m.