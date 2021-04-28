Calendar for April 29

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of the Alternate Fall Season and other factors, such as weather.
Thursday
Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Waterford at Union Grove; Wilmot at Burlington; Catholic Central at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; St. Catherine’s at Shoreland Lutheran, Somers; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Lutheran-Prairie, Simmons Field, Kenosha, 7 p.m.
Softball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Kenosha Indian Trail at Case; Horlick at Kenosha Tremper, Anderson Park; Franklin at Park, Humble Park; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Catholic Central, Congress St. Park; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Racine Lutheran, Humble Park; St. Catherine’s at Shoreland Lutheran, Somers.
Boys golf — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference mini-meet, Ives Grove G.L., Yorkville, 1:30 p.m.
Boys soccer — Horlick at Park, Pritchard Park, 7 p.m.; Case at Beloit Memorial, 7 p.m.
Friday
Football — Case at Milwaukee Pius XI, 7 p.m.; Horlick at Whitnall, 7 p.m.; Greendale at Park, Pritchard Park, 7 p.m.
Baseball — Case at Park, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.; Horlick at Oak Creek, 4:40 p.m.; Burlington at Greendale, 7 p.m.
Softball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Union Grove at Waterford; Burlington at Wilmot; Racine Lutheran at Oostburg.
Track & field — Case, Prairie at Kenosha Indian Trail Invitational, 4 p.m.; Burlington at East Troy Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
Boys golf — Case, Horlick, Park, St. Catherine’s at Franklin Invitational, Oakwood Park G.C., 8 a.m.; Racine Lutheran, Kenosha St. Joseph at Kenosha Christian Life, Bristol Oaks C.C., 2:30 p.m.