Calendar for April 29

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of the Alternate Fall Season and other factors, such as weather.

Thursday

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Waterford at Union Grove; Wilmot at Burlington; Catholic Central at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; St. Catherine’s at Shoreland Lutheran, Somers; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Lutheran-Prairie, Simmons Field, Kenosha, 7 p.m.

Softball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Kenosha Indian Trail at Case; Horlick at Kenosha Tremper, Anderson Park; Franklin at Park, Humble Park; Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Catholic Central, Congress St. Park; Whitefish Bay Dominican at Racine Lutheran, Humble Park; St. Catherine’s at Shoreland Lutheran, Somers.

Boys golf — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference mini-meet, Ives Grove G.L., Yorkville, 1:30 p.m.

Boys soccer — Horlick at Park, Pritchard Park, 7 p.m.; Case at Beloit Memorial, 7 p.m.