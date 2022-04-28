Calendar for April 29

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

FRIDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Kenosha Bradford; Horlick at Franklin; Oak Creek at Park, Horlick Field; Fort Atkinson at Union Grove, 5 p.m.

Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Case at Greenfield; Wauwatosa West at Horlick, Douglas Park; Delavan-Darien at Burlington; Union Grove at Wilmot; Elkhorn at Waterford.

Track and field (co-ed) — Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford, Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Racine County Invitational, Union Grove, 4 p.m.

Boys golf — Case, Horlick, Park at Franklin Invitational, Oakwood Park G.C., 8 a.m.; Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Falcon Match Play Invitational, first round, Brighton Dale Links, Brighton, 2 p.m.

