 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calendar for April 28

  • 0

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

THURSDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Westosha Central at Burlington; Union Grove at Delavan-Darien; Elkhorn at Waterford; Catholic Central at Racine Lutheran-Prairie, Horlick Field; St. Catherine’s at Whitefish Bay Dominican, Aaron Field.

Softball — Horlick at Oak Creek, 4:30 p.m.; Catholic Central at Racine Lutheran, Island Park, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer — South Milwaukee at Horlick, Levonian Field, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington at Park, Pritchard Park, 4:30 p.m.; Milwaukee Rufus King at Case, 5 p.m.; Union Grove at Mukwonago, 6:30 p.m.; Oak Creek at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.

Boys golf — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference mini-meet, Bristol Oaks C.C., Bristol, 1:30 p.m.

People are also reading…

Boys tennis — Horlick at Franklin, Village Club, 4 p.m.; Oak Creek at Park, Case H.S.; Union Grove at Burlington, 4:!5 p.m.; Waterford at Wilmot, 4:15 p.m.; Case at Kenosha Bradford, 4:30 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

On The Air for April 26

HIGH SCHOOLSNOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of we…

On The Air for April 26

TELEVISIONLive and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending u…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News