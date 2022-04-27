Calendar for April 28

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

THURSDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Westosha Central at Burlington; Union Grove at Delavan-Darien; Elkhorn at Waterford; Catholic Central at Racine Lutheran-Prairie, Horlick Field; St. Catherine’s at Whitefish Bay Dominican, Aaron Field.

Softball — Horlick at Oak Creek, 4:30 p.m.; Catholic Central at Racine Lutheran, Island Park, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer — South Milwaukee at Horlick, Levonian Field, 4:30 p.m.; Burlington at Park, Pritchard Park, 4:30 p.m.; Milwaukee Rufus King at Case, 5 p.m.; Union Grove at Mukwonago, 6:30 p.m.; Oak Creek at Waterford, 6:30 p.m.

Boys golf — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference mini-meet, Bristol Oaks C.C., Bristol, 1:30 p.m.

Boys tennis — Horlick at Franklin, Village Club, 4 p.m.; Oak Creek at Park, Case H.S.; Union Grove at Burlington, 4:!5 p.m.; Waterford at Wilmot, 4:15 p.m.; Case at Kenosha Bradford, 4:30 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0