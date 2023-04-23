HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

MONDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Westosha Central at Burlington, Beaumont Field; Union Grove at Delavan-Darien; Elkhorn at Waterford; Racine Lutheran-Prairie at Milwaukee Reagan, Harden Diamond, 5 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Milwaukee Riverside, Aaron Field, 5 p.m.

Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Kenosha Christian Life at Horlick, Douglas Park; Burlington at Franklin; Kenosha Indian Trail at Union Grove; Racine Lutheran at Kenosha St. Joseph, UW-Parkside.

Girls soccer — Catholic Central at University School of Milwaukee, 4:30 p.m.

Track & field — Union Grove, St. Catherine’s at Union Grove quadrangular, 4 p.m.

Boys golf — Case, Horlick/Park Co-op at Southeast Conference mini-meet, Tuckaway C.C., Franklin, 1:30 p.m.

Boys tennis — Waterford vs. Burlington, 4:15 p.m.

TUESDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Park, Horlick Field; Horlick at Kenosha Bradford; St. Catherine’s at Whitefish Bay Dominican, Zirkel Field; Catholic Central at Racine Lutheran-Prairie, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.

Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Case at Kenosha Indian Trail; Park at Horlick, Douglas Park; Delavan-Darien at Burlington; Union Grove at Wilmot; Elkhorn at Waterford; Catholic Central at Racine Lutheran, Island Park; St. Catherine’s at Whitefish Bay Dominican.

Girls soccer (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Park, Pritchard Park, 6:15 p.m.; Horlick at Kenosha Bradford; Burlington at Delavan-Darien; Union Grove at Wilmot; Waterford at Lake Geneva Badger.

Track & field — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference Relays, Oak Creek, 3:30 p.m.

Boys golf — Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Major Meet No. 2, Evergreen G.C., Elkhorn, 1 p.m.

Boys tennis — South Milwaukee at Horlick/Park Co-op, Horlick H.S., 3:45 p.m.; Prairie at Kenosha St. Joseph, 4 p.m.; Whitefish Bay Dominican at St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran, Lockwood Park, 4 p.m.; Wilmot at Burlington, 4:15 p.m.; Union Grove at Delavan-Darien, 4:15 p.m.; Waterford at Elkhorn, 4:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball — Park at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Kenosha Bradford at Horlick, Horlick Field, 4:30 p.m.

Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Horlick at Whitefish Bay; Kenosha Indian Trail at Burlington; Milwaukee Pius XI at St. Catherine’s, Roosevelt Park.

Girls soccer — Prairie at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at Whitefish Bay Dominican, 5 p.m.; Catholic Central at Kenosha St. Joseph, Ameche Field, 6:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Greendale Martin Luther, 6:30 p.m.

Boys golf — Catholic Central, Prairie, St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Metro Classic Conference mini-meet, Brown Deer Park G.C., Milwaukee, noon.

Boys tennis (4 p.m.) — Case at St. Catherine’s, Lockwood Park; Union Grove at Kenosha Tremper; New Berlin Eisenhower at Prairie.

THURSDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m.) — Burlington at Westosha Central; Delavan-Darien at Union Grove; Waterford at Elkhorn; Racine Lutheran-Prairie at Catholic Central, Beaumont Field; Whitefish Bay Dominican at St. Catherine’s, Horlick Field.

Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Case at Franklin; Kenosha Tremper at Horlick, Douglas Park; Racine Lutheran at Catholic Central, Congress Street Park; Whitefish Bay Dominican at St. Catherine’s, Roosevelt Park.

Girls soccer — Park at Burlington, 4:30 p.m.; Horlick at Milwaukee St. Augustine Prep, 6:30 p.m.; Delavan-Darien at Union Grove, 6:30 p.m.; Waterford at Lakeside Lutheran, Lake Mills, 6:45 p.m.

Track & field — Case, Horlick, Park, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford, Catholic Central, Racine Lutheran, Prairie St. Catherine’s at Racine County Invitational, Waterford, 4 p.m.

Boys golf — Case, Horlick/Park Co-op at Southeast Conference mini-meet, Bristol Oaks G.C., Bristol, 1:30 p.m.

Boys tennis — Horlick/Park Co-op at Kenosha Bradford, 4 p.m.; Union Grove at Burlington , 4:15 p.m.; Wilmot at Waterford, 4:15 p.m.

FRIDAY

Baseball — Case at Park, Horlick Field, 4:30 p.m.; Horlick at Kenosha Bradford, 4:30 p.m.; Union Grove at Middleton, 6 p.m.; Random Lake at St. Catherine’s, 7 p.m.

Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Case at Milwaukee Reagan, Lowell Diamond; Horlick at Brown Deer; St. Augustine Prep at Park, Humble Park; Burlington at Delavan-Darien; Wilmot at Union Grove; Waterford at Elkhorn;

Girls soccer — Milwaukee School of Languages at Racine Lutheran, Pritchard Park, 4:30 p.m.

Track & field — Prairie at Whitnall Invitational, 4 p.m.

Boys golf — Case, Horlick/Park Co-op at Franklin Invitational, Oakwood Park G.C., Franklin, 1:30 p.m.; Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Falcon Match Play Invitational, Day 1, Brighton Dale Links, Brighton, 2 p.m.