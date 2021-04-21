Calendar for April 22

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of the Alternate Fall Season and other factors, such as weather.
Thursday
Boys soccer — Milwaukee Messmer at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Cristo Rey Jesuit at Horlick, Levonian Field, 5 p.m.; Janesville Craig at Park, Pershing Park, 5 p.m.
Boys golf — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference mini-meet, Petrifying Springs G.C., Somers, 1:30 p.m.; Williams Bay at Racine Lutheran, Ives Grove G.L., Yorkville, 3 p.m.
Friday
Football — Case at Park, Pritchard Park, 7 p.m.; Horlick at Milwaukee Lutheran, 7 p.m.