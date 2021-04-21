 Skip to main content
Calendar for April 22
HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of the Alternate Fall Season and other factors, such as weather.

Thursday

Boys soccer — Milwaukee Messmer at Case, 4:30 p.m.; Cristo Rey Jesuit at Horlick, Levonian Field, 5 p.m.; Janesville Craig at Park, Pershing Park, 5 p.m.

Boys golf — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference mini-meet, Petrifying Springs G.C., Somers, 1:30 p.m.; Williams Bay at Racine Lutheran, Ives Grove G.L., Yorkville, 3 p.m.

Friday

Football — Case at Park, Pritchard Park, 7 p.m.; Horlick at Milwaukee Lutheran, 7 p.m.

 

