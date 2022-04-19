Calendar for April 20

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball — Oak Creek at Horlick, Horlick Field, 4:30 p.m.

Softball — Living Word Lutheran at St. Catherine’s, Roosevelt Park, 4:30 p.m.; Oak Creek at Burlington, 5 p.m.

Girls soccer — Shoreland Lutheran at Catholic Central, Bushnell Park, 4:30 p.m.; Racine Lutheran at St. Catherine’s, Pritchard Park, 4:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m.) — Kenosha Tremper at Burlington; Westosha Central at Waterford; Shoreland Lutheran at Racine Lutheran-Prairie, Horlick Field; St. Catherine’s at Greendale Martin Luther.

Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Lake Geneva Badger at Burlington; Delavan-Darien at Union Grove; Waterford at Westosha Central; St. Catherine’s at Catholic Central, Congress Street Park; Shoreland Lutheran at Racine Lutheran, Island Park.

Girls soccer — Elkhorn at Prairie, 6:30 p.m.

Track and field — Catholic Central, St. Catherine’s at Hustlin’ Hawks Invitational, Greenfield, 4 p.m.; Prairie at Whitnall Invitational, 4 p.m.; Case girls at St. Rita Invitational, Chicago, 4:45 p.m.

Boys golf — Prairie at Wildcat Invitational, Mee-Kwon G.C., Mequon, 1 p.m.

Boys tennis — Burlington at Waterford, 4:15 p.m.

