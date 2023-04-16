HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

MONDAY

Baseball — Kenosha Christian Life at Racine Lutheran/Prairie, Horlick Field, 4 p.m.

Softball — Milwaukee School of Languages at Horlick, Douglas Park, 4:30 p.m.; Brookfield Academy at St. Catherine’s, Roosevelt Park, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer — Kenosha Christian Life at Racine Lutheran, Pritchard Park, 4:30 p.m.

Boys golf — Case, Horlick/Park Co-op at Southeast Conference mini-meet, Club at Strawberry Creek, Kenosha, 1:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Kenosha Bradford; Oak Creek at Horlick, Horlick Field; Park at Franklin; Burlington at Union Grove; Westosha Central at Waterford; St. Catherine’s at Catholic Central, Beaumont Field; Shoreland Lutheran at Racine Lutheran/Prairie, Horlick Field, 7 p.m.

Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Case at Oak Creek; Franklin at Horlick, Douglas Park; Park at Kenosha Tremper, Anderson Park; Lake Geneva Badger at Burlington; Delavan-Darien at Union Grove; Waterford at Westosha Central; St. Catherine’s at Catholic Central, Congress Street Park; Shoreland Lutheran at Racine Lutheran, Island Park.

Girls soccer (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Oak Creek at Horlick, Levonian Field, 4:30 p.m.; Case at Kenosha Bradford; Park at Franklin; Burlington at Lake Geneva Badger; Wilmot at Waterford.

Track & field — Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Relays, Union Grove, 4 p.m.

Boys golf — Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford at Southern Lakes Conference Major Meet No. 1, Ives Grove G.L., Yorkville, 1 p.m.; Catholic Central, Prairie, St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran at Metro Classic Conference mini-meet, Browns Lake G.C., Burlington, 2 p.m.

Boys tennis — Prairie at Whitefish Bay Dominican, 4 p.m.; Greendale Martin Luther at St. Catherine’s/Racine Lutheran, Lockwood Park, 4 p.m.; Union Grove at Waterford, 4:15 p.m.; Burlington at Westosha Central, 4:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m.) — Kenosha Bradford at Case; Horlick at Oak Creek; Franklin at Park, Horlick Field.

Softball — Milwaukee Lutheran at Horlick, Douglas Park, 4:30 p.m.; Kenosha Bradford at Burlington, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Cudahy at Park, Pritchard Park, 4:30 p.m.; Whitnall at Union Grove; St. Catherine’s at Racine Lutheran, Pritchard Park; Catholic Central at Shoreland Lutheran.

Boys tennis — Kenosha Tremper at Burlington, 4:15 p.m.

THURSDAY

Baseball — Racine Lutheran/Prairie at Shoreland Lutheran, Carthage College, 4:15 p.m.; Waterford at Westosha Central, 4:30 p.m.; Catholic Central at St. Catherine’s, Horlick Field, 4:30 p.m.

Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Horlick vs. Case, Douglas Park; Burlington at Lake Geneva Badger; Union Grove at Delavan-Darien; Westosha Central at Waterford (Parents’ Night); Catholic Central at St. Catherine’s, Roosevelt Park; Racine Lutheran at Shoreland Lutheran.

Girls soccer (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Milwaukee Saint Thomas More at Case, Pritchard Park; Oak Creek at Burlington; West Bend East/West at Waterford.

Track & field — Racine Lutheran at Oostburg Invitational, 3:30 p.m.; Catholic Central, St. Catherine’s at Hustlin’ Hawks Invitational, Greenfield, 4 p.m.

Boys golf — Case, Horlick/Park Co-op at Southeast Conference mini-meet, Petrifying Springs G.C., Kenosha, 1:30 p.m.

Boys tennis — Case at Kenosha Bradford, 4 p.m.; Oak Creek at Horlick/Park Co-op, Horlick H.S., 4 p.m.; Waterford at Burlington, 4:15 p.m.; Lake Geneva Badger at Union Grove, 4:15 p.m.