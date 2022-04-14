 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calendar for April 15

  •

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

FRIDAY

Baseball — Union Grove vs. Brookfield East, at Rock Sports Complex, Franklin, 4:30 p.m.

Softball — Horlick at Brookfield Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Boys golf — Union Grove at Greenfield Scramble, Hawks View G.C., Lake Geneva, 9 a.m.

SATURDAY

Baseball — Burlington vs. Appleton North, at UW-Whitewater, 10 a.m.; Waterford vs. Cudahy, Rock Sports Complex, Franklin, 1 p.m.; Burlington vs. Jefferson, at UW-Whitewater, 3 p.m.

Boys tennis — Burlington at Muskego quadrangular, 8:30 a.m.

