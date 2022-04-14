Calendar for April 15

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.
FRIDAY
Baseball — Union Grove vs. Brookfield East, at Rock Sports Complex, Franklin, 4:30 p.m.
Softball — Horlick at Brookfield Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Boys golf — Union Grove at Greenfield Scramble, Hawks View G.C., Lake Geneva, 9 a.m.
SATURDAY
Baseball — Burlington vs. Appleton North, at UW-Whitewater, 10 a.m.; Waterford vs. Cudahy, Rock Sports Complex, Franklin, 1 p.m.; Burlington vs. Jefferson, at UW-Whitewater, 3 p.m.
Boys tennis — Burlington at Muskego quadrangular, 8:30 a.m.