Calendar for April 14

HIGH SCHOOLSNOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

THURSDAY

Baseball (4:30 p.m. unless noted) — Case at Kenosha Indian Trail; Kenosha Tremper at Horlick, Horlick Field; Park at Franklin; Waterford at Burlington, Beaumont Field; Union Grove at Lake Geneva Badger;

Softball (4:30 p.m.) — Oak Creek at Case; Kenosha Indian Trail at Horlick, Douglas Park; Burlington at Union Grove; Lake Country Lutheran at St. Catherine’s, Roosevelt Park.

Girls soccer — Waterford at Case, 4:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at Oak Creek, 4:30 p.m.; Kenosha Tremper at Burlington, 6:30 p.m.; Brookfield East at Union Grove, 7 p.m.

Track and field (co-ed) — Prairie at Franklin Invitational, 3 p.m.; Case at South Milwaukee Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Boys golf — Case, Horlick, Park at Southeast Conference mini-meet, Ives Grove G.L., Yorkville, 1:30 p.m.; St. Catherine’s at West Allis Central Invitational, New Berlin Hills G.C., 8:30 a.m.

Boys tennis (4:15 p.m. unless noted) — Elkhorn at Burlington; Union Grove at Westosha Central; Lake Geneva Badger at Waterford;

FRIDAY

Baseball — Union Grove vs. Brookfield East, at Rock Sports Complex, Franklin, 4:30 p.m.

Softball — Horlick at Brookfield Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Boys golf — Union Grove at Greenfield Scramble, Hawks View G.C., Lake Geneva, 9 a.m.

