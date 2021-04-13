Calendar for April 14

HIGH SCHOOLS
NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of the Alternate Fall Season and other factors, such as weather.
Wednesday
No events scheduled.
Thursday
Girls volleyball — WIAA Alternate Fall State Tournament, SITE TBA, semifinal match, 7 p.m.
Boys soccer — Case at Horlick, Levonian Field, 5 p.m.
Friday
Football — Brown Deer at Case, Hammes Field, 7 p.m.; Horlick at Menasha, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Football — Park at Green Bay Notre Dame, 2 p.m.
Boys volleyball — WIAA Alternate Fall State Tournament, championship match, Kaukauna H.S., 4 p.m.
Girls volleyball — WIAA Alternate Fall State Tournament, championship match, Kaukauna H.S., 7 p.m.