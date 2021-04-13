 Skip to main content
Calendar for April 14
Calendar for April 14

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of the Alternate Fall Season and other factors, such as weather.

Wednesday

No events scheduled.

Thursday

Girls volleyball — WIAA Alternate Fall State Tournament, SITE TBA, semifinal match, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer — Case at Horlick, Levonian Field, 5 p.m.

Friday

Football — Brown Deer at Case, Hammes Field, 7 p.m.; Horlick at Menasha, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Football — Park at Green Bay Notre Dame, 2 p.m.

Boys volleyball — WIAA Alternate Fall State Tournament, championship match, Kaukauna H.S., 4 p.m.

Girls volleyball — WIAA Alternate Fall State Tournament, championship match, Kaukauna H.S., 7 p.m.

